KARACHI, June 24 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload Soyabeen Seeds n/a Alitis unload Containers n/a Asphalt Merchant load/unload Containers n/a Zea Hai-505 load/unload Containers n/a Atlantic Carrier load/unload Containers n/a Nilgun load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 77,534 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 11,611 n/a Import cargo 65,923 n/a In the 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and seven ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)