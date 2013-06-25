KARACHI, June 25 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Quetta unload Palm oil n/a Theresa Taurus unload Iron ore n/a Out Rivaling unload Canola Seeds n/a Peace Gem unload Containers n/a Chemroad Sea load/unload Containers n/a Ashpalt Merchant load/unload Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload Containers n/a Eddy Stone load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 121,951 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 77,534 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 22,420 11,611 Import cargo 99,531 65,923 In the 24 hours, seven ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)