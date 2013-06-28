KARACHI, June 28 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Karachi unload
LPG n/a Gas Serenity unload
Soyabeen Seeds n/a Alitis unload
Rice n/a Zea Hai-505 load
Containers n/a Bux Contact load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 75,415 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday
compared to 83,350 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 16,777 13,110
Import cargo 58,638 70,240
In the 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In
the next 24 hours, seven ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)