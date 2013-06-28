KARACHI, June 28 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Karachi unload LPG n/a Gas Serenity unload Soyabeen Seeds n/a Alitis unload Rice n/a Zea Hai-505 load Containers n/a Bux Contact load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 75,415 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 83,350 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 16,777 13,110 Import cargo 58,638 70,240 In the 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, seven ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)