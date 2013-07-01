KARACHI, July 1 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Akaki unload
Iron ore n/a Pearl Jabel unload
Palm Oil n/a Bunga Melatidua unload
Soyabeen n/a Alitis unload
Cement n/a Nissa load
Containers n/a Zea Hai load/unload
Containers n/a Chicago load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 72,452 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Monday Previous
Export cargo 7,581 n/a
Import cargo 64,871 n/a
In the 24 hours, four ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the
next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)