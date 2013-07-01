KARACHI, July 1 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Akaki unload Iron ore n/a Pearl Jabel unload Palm Oil n/a Bunga Melatidua unload Soyabeen n/a Alitis unload Cement n/a Nissa load Containers n/a Zea Hai load/unload Containers n/a Chicago load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 72,452 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 7,581 n/a Import cargo 64,871 n/a In the 24 hours, four ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)