KARACHI, July 2 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Akaki unload
Iron ore n/a Peral Jabel unload
Palm Oil n/a Bunga Melatidua unload
Palm Oil n/a Atlantic Glory unload
Soyabeen n/a Alitis unload
Cement n/a Nissa load
Rice n/a Zea Hai load
G.Cargo n/a Hany load/unload
Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 100,433 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday
compared to 72,452 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 23,147 7,581
Import cargo 77,286 64,871
In the 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships sailed. In
the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)