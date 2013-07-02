KARACHI, July 2 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Akaki unload Iron ore n/a Peral Jabel unload Palm Oil n/a Bunga Melatidua unload Palm Oil n/a Atlantic Glory unload Soyabeen n/a Alitis unload Cement n/a Nissa load Rice n/a Zea Hai load G.Cargo n/a Hany load/unload Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 100,433 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 72,452 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 23,147 7,581 Import cargo 77,286 64,871 In the 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)