KARACHI, July 3 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload Iron ore n/a Peral Jabel Ali unload Chemical n/a Stolt Helluland unload Palm Oil n/a Bunga Melatidua unload Palm Oil n/a Atlantic Glory unload Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload Containers n/a Debussy load/unload Containers n/a Hanjian Malta load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 109,038 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 100,433 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wenedesday Previous Export cargo 37,081 23,147 Import cargo 71,957 77,286 In the 24 hours, four ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)