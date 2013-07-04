KARACHI, July 4 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload
Iron ore n/a Pearl Jabel Ali unload
Edible Oil n/a Argent Eye Bright unload
Cement n/a Nissa load
Chemical n/a Stolt Helluland unload
Containers n/a Faith load/unload
Containers n/a Wagner load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 81,735 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 109,038 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 12,357 37,081
Import cargo 69,378 71,957
In the 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In
the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)