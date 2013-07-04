KARACHI, July 4 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload Iron ore n/a Pearl Jabel Ali unload Edible Oil n/a Argent Eye Bright unload Cement n/a Nissa load Chemical n/a Stolt Helluland unload Containers n/a Faith load/unload Containers n/a Wagner load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 81,735 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 109,038 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 12,357 37,081 Import cargo 69,378 71,957 In the 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)