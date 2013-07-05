KARACHI, July 5 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Al-Soor II unload Palm Oil n/a Ergent Eye Bright unload Chemical n/a Norgas Challenger unload Iron ore n/a Pearl Jabel Ali unload Cement n/a Nissa load Containers n/a Faith load/unload Containers n/a Eiffel load/unload Containers n/a Kerstin load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 108,290 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 81,735 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 28,747 12,357 Import cargo 79,543 69,378 In the 24 hours, five ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)