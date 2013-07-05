KARACHI, July 5 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel Oil n/a Al-Soor II unload
Palm Oil n/a Ergent Eye Bright unload
Chemical n/a Norgas Challenger unload
Iron ore n/a Pearl Jabel Ali unload
Cement n/a Nissa load
Containers n/a Faith load/unload
Containers n/a Eiffel load/unload
Containers n/a Kerstin load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 108,290 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday
compared to 81,735 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 28,747 12,357
Import cargo 79,543 69,378
In the 24 hours, five ships arrived and five ships sailed. In
the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)