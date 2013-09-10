KARACHI, Sept 10 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm Oil n/a Chem Road Fuji unload Chemical n/a Asavari unload Wheat n/a Ince Bey Lereby unload Cement n/a Diamaond Star load Cement n/a Observator load/unload Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 71,377 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 95,778 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 22,162 25,095 Import cargo 49,215 70,683 In the 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)