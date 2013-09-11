KARACHI, Sept 11 Following is the berthing schedule of vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Wheat n/a Ince Beylebey unload Palm Oil n/a Chemroad Juji unload Cement n/a Observator load Cement n/a Diamond Star load Containers n/a Hanjin Los Angles load/unload Containers n/a Moliere load/unload Containers n/a Nystyed Maersk load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 101,132 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 71,377 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 55,569 22,162 Import cargo 45,563 49,215 In the 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and nine ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)