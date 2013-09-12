KARACHI, Sept 12 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Rape Seeds n/a Osfylaktos unload Cement n/a Observator load Cement n/a Diamond Star load G.Cargo n/a Rickmers Mumbai load/unload Containers n/a Bellini load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 37,917 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours up to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 101,132 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 24,969 55,569 Import cargo 12,948 45,563 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)