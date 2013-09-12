KARACHI, Sept 12 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Rape Seeds n/a Osfylaktos unload
Cement n/a Observator load
Cement n/a Diamond Star load
G.Cargo n/a Rickmers Mumbai load/unload
Containers n/a Bellini load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 37,917 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours up to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 101,132 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 24,969 55,569
Import cargo 12,948 45,563
In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived. In the next 24
hours, one ship is expected to sail and four ships are expected
to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)