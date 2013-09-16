KARACHI, Sept 16 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Al Salam II unload Palm Oil n/a Zhong Da You unload Chemical n/a Liberty-N unload Rape Seed n/a Theofy Laktos unload Containers n/a Miramis load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Mamphis load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 42,636 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours up to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 1,806 n/a Import cargo 40,830 n/a In the Last 24 hours, five ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)