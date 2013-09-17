KARACHI, Sept 17 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload Palm oil n/a Zhong Da Yoy unload Rape Seeds n/a Theofy Laktos unload Containers n/a Miramis load/unload Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 102,122 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 42,636 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 19,741 1,806 Import cargo 82,381 40,830 In the 24 hours, one ship arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)