KARACHI, Oct 21 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Quetta unload Palm Oil n/a Succes Marlina unload Palm Oil n/a Bunga Almanda unload Urea n/a Thor Harmony unload Wheat n/a Friend Ship unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 41,374 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours up to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo Nil n/a Import cargo 41,374 n/a In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)