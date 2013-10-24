KARACHI, Oct 24 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Amagi Galaxy unload Edible Oil n/a Chem Road Lily unload Furnace Oil n/a Karachi unload Chemical n/a Bochem unload Urea n/a Thor Harmony unload Wheat n/a Friend Ship unload Containers n/a Lapisiaull load/unload Containers n/a Wagner load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 82,827 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 13,440 n/a Import cargo 69,387 n/a In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)