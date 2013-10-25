KARACHI, Oct 25 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload Palm Oil n/a Amagi Galaxy unload Palm Oil Chem Road Lily Chemical n/a Bochem unload Wheat n/a Anna Maria load Urea n/a Thor Harmony load/unload Containers n/a White Hawk load/unload Containers n/a Kerstin load/unload Containers n/a Nederland load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 162,095 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 82,827 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 27,076 13,440 Import cargo 135,019 69,387 In the Next 24 hours, six ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)