KARACHI, Oct 30 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUst Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Feng Hai-32 unload Fertilizer n/a Thor Harmony unload Wheat n/a Visha Vikas unload Coke n/a Maple Crown unload Steel Coil n/a With Hawk unload Containers n/a UASC Ramadi load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 62,734 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 24,152 n/a Import cargo 38,582 n/a In the 24 hours, three ships arrived. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)