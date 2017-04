KARACHI, Oct 31 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Feng Hai unload Urea n/a Thor Hormony unload Wheat n/a Visha Vikas unload Coke n/a Maple Crown load Steel n/a White Hawk unload Containers n/a Puccini load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 45,818 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 62,734 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 17,378 24,152 Import cargo 28,440 38,582 In the 24 hours, one ship arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)