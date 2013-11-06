KARACHI, Nov 6 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Quetta unload Fertilizer n/a Cardinal unload Wheat n/a Visha Vikas unload Containers n/a Mysted Maersk load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Kalamata load/unload Containers n/a Sitrah load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 111,693 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 39,425 n/a Import cargo 72,268 n/a In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)