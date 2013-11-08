KARACHI, Nov 8 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Mathari unload Chemical n/a Chem Road Haya unload Urea n/a Cardinal unload Wheat n/a Visha Vikas unload Containers n/a Thorco Atlantic load/unload Containers n/a H.Pacificum load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 48,915 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 9,303 n/a Import cargo 39,612 n/a In the 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)