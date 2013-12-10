KARACHI, Dec 10 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Beech-4 unload Palm Oil n/a Feng Hai unload Seeds n/a Theo Fylaktos unload Steel n/a Noble Coral unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Project Gargo n/a Beascon SW unload Rice n/a Christos Theo load Containers n/a Nysted Mearsk load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 89,107 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 56,044 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 28,382 13,169 Import cargo 60,725 42,875 In the last 24 hours, six ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ships are expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)