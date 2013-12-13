KARACHI, Dec 13 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Genuine Glaxy unload Rice n/a Christos Theo unload Containers n/a Nedlloyd Europe load/unload Containers n/a Tabea load/unload Containers n/a Siagon Express load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 95,126 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 45,970 n/a Import cargo 49,156 n/a In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)