KARACHI, Dec 17 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Argent Hibiscus unload Chemical n/a Intrepid Republic unload Seeds n/a Theo Fylaktos unload Rice n/a Voge Eve load Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Chicaco load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 75,941 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 91,025 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 15,876 4,200 Import cargo 60,065 86,825 In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)