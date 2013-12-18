KARACHI, Dec 18 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Argent Hibiscus unload Seeds n/a Theo Fylaktos unload Rice n/a Voge Eve load Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload Contaienrs n/a Milier load/unload Containers n/a Al Rain load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 82,198 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 75,941 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 45,031 15,876 Import cargo 37,167 60,065 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)