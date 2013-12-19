KARACHI, Dec 19 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Sunflower Seeds n/a Theo Fylaktos unload Rice n/a Voge Eve load Containers n/a Wagner load/unload Contaienrs n/a Molier load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 44,668 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 82,198 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thurday Previous Export cargo 32,047 45,031 Import cargo 12,621 37,167 In the last 24 hours, one ship arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)