KARACHI, Dec 19 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload
Sunflower Seeds n/a Theo Fylaktos unload
Rice n/a Voge Eve load
Containers n/a Wagner load/unload
Contaienrs n/a Molier load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 44,668 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 82,198 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thurday Previous
Export cargo 32,047 45,031
Import cargo 12,621 37,167
In the last 24 hours, one ship arrived and two ships sailed. In
the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)