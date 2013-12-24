KARACHI, Dec 24 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Palm Oil n/a Maritime Gisela unload Urea n/a Vaidivia unload Wheat n/a Inlaco Brave unload Rice n/a Alam Manis load Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Denver load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 43,121 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 98,402 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 11,025 31,766 Import cargo 32,096 66,636 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)