Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
KARACHI, Dec 24 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Palm Oil n/a Maritime Gisela unload Urea n/a Vaidivia unload Wheat n/a Inlaco Brave unload Rice n/a Alam Manis load Containers n/a Nysted Maersk load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Denver load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 43,121 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 98,402 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 11,025 31,766 Import cargo 32,096 66,636 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.