KARACHI, Dec 27 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload
Chemical n/a Norags Patrica unload
Urea n/a AS Valdivia unload
Rice n/a Alam Manis load
Cement n/a Hay load
Containers n/a OOCL Kobe load/unload
Containers n/a Jumme Trader load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 131,645 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday
compared to 57,328 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 33,144 12,507
Import cargo 98,501 44,821
In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and four
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)