KARACHI, Dec 27 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload Chemical n/a Norags Patrica unload Urea n/a AS Valdivia unload Rice n/a Alam Manis load Cement n/a Hay load Containers n/a OOCL Kobe load/unload Containers n/a Jumme Trader load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 131,645 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 57,328 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 33,144 12,507 Import cargo 98,501 44,821 In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)