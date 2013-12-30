KARACHI, Dec 30 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload Palm oil n/a Feng Hai-33 unload Rice n/a Hay load Cement n/a Alam Manis unload Containers n/a Densa Leopard load/unload Containers n/a Kerry load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Detroit load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 99,145 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 18,861 n/a Import cargo 80,284 n/a In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and seven ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)