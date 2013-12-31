KARACHI, Dec 31 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload
Wheat n/a Inlaco Brave unload
Rice n/a Hay load
Cement n/a Alam Manis load
Containers n/a Densa Leopard load/unload
Containers n/a S.Nagami load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 50,221 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday
compared to 99,145 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 39,619 18,861
Import cargo 10,602 80,284
In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived. In the next 24 hours,
five ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)