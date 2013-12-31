KARACHI, Dec 31 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Wheat n/a Inlaco Brave unload Rice n/a Hay load Cement n/a Alam Manis load Containers n/a Densa Leopard load/unload Containers n/a S.Nagami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 50,221 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 99,145 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 39,619 18,861 Import cargo 10,602 80,284 In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)