KARACHI, Jan 2 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Argent Aster unload Wheat n/a Inlaco Brave load Rice n/a Hay load Containers n/a Alam Manis load/unload Containers n/a Bellini load/unload Containers n/a Ruby-T load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 67,173 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 31,762 n/a Import cargo 35,411 n/a In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)