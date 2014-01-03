KARACHI, Jan 3 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Argent Aster unload Rice n/a Hay load G.Cargo n/a Mumlan Song load/unload Containers n/a Alam Manis load/unload Containers n/a H.Pacificum load/unload Containers n/a Talpei load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 45,004 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 67,173 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 19,884 31,762 Import cargo 25,120 35,411 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)