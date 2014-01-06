KARACHI, Jan 6 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Palm Oil n/a Success Marlina unload Rice n/a Hay load G.Cargo n/a Bochem Chennai load/unload Sun Flower Seeds n/a Boreaql unload Containers n/a G.Pyrenees load/unload Containers n/a Didem load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 30,403 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 9,135 n/a Import cargo 21,268 n/a In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)