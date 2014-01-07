KARACHI, Jan 7 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload
Palm Oil n/a Asavari unload
Sunflower Seeds n/a Boreaql unload
Wheat n/a Inlaco Brave unload
Rice n/a Hay load
G.Cargo n/a Genco Dyreness load/unload
Containers n/a Nelives Peranza load/unload
Containers n/a Maersk Mamphis load/unload
Containers n/a Saf Marline load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 75,766 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday
compared to 30,403 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 20,761 9,135
Import cargo 55,005 21,268
In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and four ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)