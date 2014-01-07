KARACHI, Jan 7 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload Palm Oil n/a Asavari unload Sunflower Seeds n/a Boreaql unload Wheat n/a Inlaco Brave unload Rice n/a Hay load G.Cargo n/a Genco Dyreness load/unload Containers n/a Nelives Peranza load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Mamphis load/unload Containers n/a Saf Marline load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 75,766 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 30,403 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 20,761 9,135 Import cargo 55,005 21,268 In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)