KARACHI, Jan 8 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload Palm Oil n/a Asavari unload Sunflower Seeds n/a Boreaql unload Cement n/a Neliva Esperanza load Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload Containers n/a Diera load/unload Containers n/a Sealand Washington load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 162,068 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 75,766 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 46,396 20,761 Import cargo 115,672 55,005 In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)