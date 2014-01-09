KARACHI, Jan 9 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Olympic Sponsar unload Palm Oil n/a Orental Zinnia unload Sunflower Seeds n/a Boreal unload Cement n/a Neliva Esperanza load Containers n/a Mozart load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 105,164 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 162,068 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 32,512 46,396 Import cargo 72,652 115,672 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, 11 ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)