KARACHI, Jan 15 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Urea n/a Gemini Pioneer unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload Containers n/a Debussy load/unload Containers n/a Fowairet load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 90,136 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 33,558 n/a Import cargo 56,578 n/a In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)