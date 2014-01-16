KARACHI, Jan 16 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Bateel unload Edible Oil n/a Chemroad Quest unlaod Urea n/a Gemini unload G.Cargo n/a Sevgi load/unload Containers n/a Verdi load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 50,024 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday Compared to 90,136 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 9,954 33,558 Import cargo 40,070 56,578 In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)