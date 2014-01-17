KARACHI, Jan 17 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Bateel unload Edible Oil n/a Chemroad Quest unlaod Urea n/a Gemini unload Wheat n/a Inlaco Brave unload Contaienrs n/a Kerstins load/unload Containers n/a APL Oman load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 50,978 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday Compared to 50,024 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 18,144 9,954 Import cargo 32,834 40,070 In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)