KARACHI, Jan 20 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Allium unload Urea n/a Gemini Pioneer unload Cement n/a Blue Cat load Containers n/a Anahita load/unload Containers n/a Albert Rickmers load/unload Containers n/a Pitts Burgh load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 115,143 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 9,246 n/a Import cargo 105,897 n/a In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)