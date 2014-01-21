KARACHI, Jan 21 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Karachi unload Palm Oil n/a Feng Hai-35 unload Cement n/a Blue Cat load Containers n/a Marline Ngami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 79,930 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 115,143 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 12,079 9,246 Import cargo 67,851 105,897 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)