KARACHI, Jan 22 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Karachi unload Palm Oil n/a Feng Hai-35 unload Palm Oil n/a Feng Hai-32 unload Cement n/a Sitrah Blue load Rice n/a Glory Ocean load Rice n/a Dalian Star-D load Containers n/a Maersk Kalkata load/unload Containers n/a Marline Ngami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 90,548 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 79,930 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 42,363 12,079 Import cargo 48,185 67,851 In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)