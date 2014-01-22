KARACHI, Jan 22 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Karachi unload
Palm Oil n/a Feng Hai-35 unload
Palm Oil n/a Feng Hai-32 unload
Cement n/a Sitrah Blue load
Rice n/a Glory Ocean load
Rice n/a Dalian Star-D load
Containers n/a Maersk Kalkata load/unload
Containers n/a Marline Ngami load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 90,548 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 79,930 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 42,363 12,079
Import cargo 48,185 67,851
In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived five ships sailed. In
the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)