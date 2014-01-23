KARACHI, Jan 23 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Palm Oil n/a Feng Hai-35 unload Palm Oil n/a Feng Hai-32 unload Cement n/a Blue Cat load Rice n/a Glory Ocean load Rice n/a Dalian Star-D load Containers n/a Rossini load/unload Containers n/a M.Handong load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 42,130 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 90,548 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 14,676 42,363 Import cargo 27,454 48,185 In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)