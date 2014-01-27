KARACHI, Jan 27 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor II unload Rice n/a Glory Ocean load Rice n/a Dalian Star D load Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Cement n/a Mandarin load/unload Containers n/a Hansa Africa load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 57,759 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours up to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 21,408 n/a Import cargo 36,351 n/a In the last 24 hours, one ship arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)