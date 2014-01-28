KARACHI, Jan 28 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Iron ore n/a Coral III unload Rice n/a Glory Ocean load Rice n/a Dalian Star D load Cement n/a Mandarin load Containers n/a Marine Ngami load/unload Containers n/a Alam Sayang load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 38,052 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours up to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Compared to 57,759 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 23,394 21,408 Import cargo 14,658 36,351 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)