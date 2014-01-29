KARACHI, Jan 29 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Global Vika unload Iron ore n/a Coral III unload Steel Coil n/a Ken Star unload Rice n/a Dalian Star D load Cement n/a Mandarin load Containers n/a Sabya load/unload Containers n/a Alam Sayang load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 79,067 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours up to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Compared to 38,052 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 39,098 23,394 Import cargo 39,969 14,658 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)