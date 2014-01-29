KARACHI, Jan 29 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload
Edible Oil n/a Global Vika unload
Iron ore n/a Coral III unload
Steel Coil n/a Ken Star unload
Rice n/a Dalian Star D load
Cement n/a Mandarin load
Containers n/a Sabya load/unload
Containers n/a Alam Sayang load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 79,067 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours up to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday.
Compared to 38,052 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 39,098 23,394
Import cargo 39,969 14,658
In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)