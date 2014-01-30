KARACHI, Jan 30 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Iron Lady unload Edible Oil n/a Global Vika unload Iron ore n/a Coral III unload Steel Coil n/a Ken Star unload Rice n/a Dalian Star D load Containers n/a Le Rong load/unload Containers n/a Alam Sayang load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 85,003 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours up to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday Compared to 79,067 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 19,562 39,098 Import cargo 65,441 39,969 In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)