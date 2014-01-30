MEDIA-Wipro gives pink slips to 350-400 employees across India - Money control
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
KARACHI, Jan 30 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Iron Lady unload Edible Oil n/a Global Vika unload Iron ore n/a Coral III unload Steel Coil n/a Ken Star unload Rice n/a Dalian Star D load Containers n/a Le Rong load/unload Containers n/a Alam Sayang load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 85,003 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours up to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday Compared to 79,067 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 19,562 39,098 Import cargo 65,441 39,969 In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Apr 20 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 17315.00 NSE 52916.30 ============= TOTAL 70231.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M