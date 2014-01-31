KARACHI, Jan 31 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Iron Lady unload Chemical n/a Feng Hai 35 unload Iron ore n/a Coral III unload Steel Coil n/a Ken Star unload Rice n/a Dalian Star D load Containers n/a Rio Bravo load/unload Containers n/a H.Pascificum load/unload Containers n/a Alam Sayang load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 112,812 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours up to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday Compared to 85,003 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 43,926 19,562 Import cargo 68,886 65,441 In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and six ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and eight ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)