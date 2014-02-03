KARACHI, Feb 3 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Wheat n/a Inlaco Brave unload Containers n/a Kerry load/unload Containers n/a Nedlloyd Barentsz load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 35,304 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 24,402 n/a Import cargo 10,902 n/a In the last 24 hours, one ship arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)