Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
KARACHI, Feb 10 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Containers n/a Da Yu Xia load/unload Containers n/a Didem load/unload Containers n/a Nala Dalmas load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Chicago load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 33,803 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 19,551 n/a Import cargo 14,252 n/a In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and six ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Apr 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12777.00 NSE 44837.60 ============= TOTAL 57614.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M