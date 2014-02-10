KARACHI, Feb 10 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Containers n/a Da Yu Xia load/unload Containers n/a Didem load/unload Containers n/a Nala Dalmas load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Chicago load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 33,803 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 19,551 n/a Import cargo 14,252 n/a In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and six ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)