KARACHI, Feb 11 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/unload G.Cargo n/a Mercury Triumaph load/unload Containers n/a Da Yu Xia load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload Containers n/a Chicago load/unload Containers n/a Kalakmata load/unload Containers n/a Nala Delmas load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 46,841 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 33,803 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 17,556 19,551 Import cargo 29,285 14,252 In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, seven ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)